List: Here’s the 8 COVID-19 testing sites in the Rockford region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As testing for COVID-19 ramps up, more locations to be tested are being added, including in the Stateline.



Earlier Friday, Gov. Pritzker announced there will be 8 testing sites in the Rockford region.



Here's a look at the 8 sites according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH

1050 Logan Ave., Belvidere

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH

6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH

1200 West State, Rockford

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation:Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH

1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH

1100 Broadway, Rockford

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

IDPH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH

1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Days of Operation: Daily

Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited to 500 tests per day. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.

Click here for more information.

GREATER ELGIN FAMILY CARE CENTER CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH

165 Plank Road, Sycamore

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: All are welcomed; testing done in the Health Center

COVID Hotline: 847-608-1344

WHITESIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC

1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (M-Thu.), 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Appointment with telehealth medical provider and symptomatic.

While not listed by the IDPH, Crusader Community Health also announced on Friday they are opening up a drive-through testing site on Monday at Auburn High School. 13 WREX has reached out to Crusader Community Health to see why they're not listed by IDPH, but we haven't heard back at this time.