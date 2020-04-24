List: Here’s the 8 COVID-19 testing sites in the Rockford region

List: Here’s the 8 COVID-19 testing sites in the Rockford regionNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — As testing for COVID-19 ramps up, more locations to be tested are being added, including in the Stateline.
Earlier Friday, Gov. Pritzker announced there will be 8 testing sites in the Rockford region.
Here's a look at the 8 sites according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 1050 Logan Ave., Belvidere
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 1200 West State, Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation:Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
CRUSADER COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 1100 Broadway, Rockford
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
- Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
- COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
IDPH ROCKFORD DRIVE-THROUGH
- 1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Daily
- Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited to 500 tests per day. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
- Click here for more information.
GREATER ELGIN FAMILY CARE CENTER CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH
- 165 Plank Road, Sycamore
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
- Requirements: All are welcomed; testing done in the Health Center
- COVID Hotline: 847-608-1344
WHITESIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC
- 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (M-Thu.), 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
- Requirements: Appointment with telehealth medical provider and symptomatic.
While not listed by the IDPH, Crusader Community Health also announced on Friday they are opening up a drive-through testing site on Monday at Auburn High School. 13 WREX has reached out to Crusader Community Health to see why they're not listed by IDPH, but we haven't heard back at this time.