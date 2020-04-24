Illinois tests more than 16,000 people for COVID-19 in one day, new testing sites announced

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker announces there will be 8 total COVID-19 testing sites in Rockford. The state also announced more than 2,700 new cases of the virus on Friday. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, April 24, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois has finally reached Governor JB Pritzker's goal of administrating 10,000 tests for COVID-19 in one day.



Gov. Pritzker made the announcement on Friday in Chicago during his daily press briefing.



A total of 16,124 tests were given to people in the last 24 hours, according to Gov. Pritzker, the state's highest day-to-day total.

"Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone...It moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks. More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate, so we're going to continue to push that number up. Our ability to test and get results quickly is key to our ability to map the presence of this virus and to gradually reduce our mitigation measures and get more people back to work," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also announced new testing sites throughout the state, including eight sites in Rockford. In total, the state will have 112 testing sites, according to Gov. Pritzker, eight sites in the Peoria region, four sites in the Springfield region, four in Edwardsville, 31 in Marion, eight sites in Champaign, 22 sites in Chicago, nine sites in the southwest suburbs, three sites in west suburbs, five sites in northwest suburbs, 10 in north suburbs.

The state reported 2,724 cases and 108 new deaths related to the virus on Friday.