Illinois announces 2,724 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 108 new deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus continues to rise.



On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,724 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases across the state from 36,934 up to 39,658. Gov. Pritzker says 16,000 people were tested in the last 24 hours, the state's highest day-to-day amount.



The state also reported 108 new coronavirus related deaths on Friday. The death toll in the state increased from 1,688 up to 1,795.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

