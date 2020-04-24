Hundreds of cars line-up for Rockford’s COVID-19 drive-through testing site Friday morning

DRIVE-THRU TESTING: Hundreds of cars have lined up at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford COVID-19 testing site. 13 News Today Anchor Maggie Polsean shows the scene. Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, April 24, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in the Rockford area are ready to get tested for COVID-19.



At 8 a.m. Friday, the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford opened as the area’s first drive-through testing site, having hundreds of cars lined up. In just one week, more people in Winnebago County will get tested for COVID-19 than they did in all of last month combined.



People will be tested from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the site hits 500 tests. It will be open seven days a week. The test is free of charge and results will come between two to five days.



Before testing began on Friday morning, only around 2,100 people in the county had been tested since the pandemic began.



Here's how the site will test presumptive patients:

People who are symptomatic of COVID-19 will pull into the testing area at the campus' entrance. You’ll be greeted by National Guardsmen, who partnered with the county to open this site, the fifth site the National Guard is supporting in the state.

You won’t even have to leave your car. However, this site is different than the other four National Guard testing sites across the state.

"This is a self-administered nasal swab," Dr. Martell explained on Thursday.

A healthcare worker will explain how to use the swab and then hand it to patients through the window.

But don't worry, a healthcare worker will be there to guide you along the way. Still, Dr. Martell does caution that with more tests our numbers will likely rise.