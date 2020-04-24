Home sales plunge nationwide, Rockford home sales not as dire

U.S. new home sales plunged 15.4% in March as the coronavirus-related shutdowns that began in the middle of the month began to rattle the housing market.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that sales of new single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month after sales had fallen 4.6% in February.

The decline was in line with expectations with economists forecasting further sharp declines in coming months as the country struggles with a shutdown that has thrown millions of people out of work and disrupted wide swaths of the economy.

In Rockford though, Rockford Area Realtors says the local housing market is doing alright. Rockford Area Realtors says through the first half of April, there have been nearly 150 new listings and nearly 150 homes sold and closed. The group says access to some of the properties in the area helps.

"Here, since we deal mostly with single-family homes, access is a little easier assuming the seller still wants their home to be shown," Rockford Area Realtors CEO & President Conor Brown said.

Realtors say they think Rockford is still a seller's market.