Friday Fun at Home – NFL Combine exercises

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

Since it's NFL Draft weekend, Derek and Julian decided to do some NFL Combine-style drills, testing speed and jumping ability, with simple things you can try at home. It's Friday Fun at Home, as you get ready to watch more of this weekend's Draft.