Freeport Salvation Army asks for help, serves first responders

Freeport (WREX) -- The Freeport Salvation Army is still providing meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they're serving first responders and essential workers.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Crew, NICCA Golden Meals and The Holy Smoke BBQ are serving essential workers in the Freeport area.

But, the group says it does still need money to continue to provide during the crisis.

“The Salvation Army has served Stephenson County and surrounding areas for more than 140 years and plays a vital ongoing role in building sustaining community” Captain Jim Brickson said in a release. “I am asking if you consider to help Fight for good in Freeport”.

Although the army's offices are closed to the public, it continues to provide emergency pantry orders Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you can donate, you can drop of cash or a check to the Salvation Army at 106 W. Exchange St., or at Golden Meals at 524 W. Stephenson St., or at The Holy Smoke.