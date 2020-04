ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A house catches fire Friday afternoon in Rockford, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Arhtur Avenue for a house fire. When they got to the scene, four minutes later, smoke was coming from a window on the second floor.

Firefighters put out the fire twenty minutes later, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.