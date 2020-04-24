Diocese of Rockford plan what First Communion and Confirmation could look like this summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Like all schools, Catholic schools can teach virtually. But when it comes to receiving the sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation students are going to have to wait.

"We have not forgotten them and we are planning something special," said St. Rita Catholic Church Pastor Fr. Ervin Pio Caliente.

People are hungry to gather together and for Catholics who have prepared all year to receive the sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation it's now a waiting game.

"Our Confirmation date here at St. Rita was supposed to be last Sunday, Divine Mercy Sunday which was April 19. So they're ready," said Fr. Caliente.

"We have to wait and see how we can best bring the sacraments back in all of there fullness while still keeping people safe," said the Director of Communication and Publications of the Diocese of Rockford Penny Wiegert.

But the Diocese of Rockford says if there are guidelines after the stay at home order is lifted Confirmation could look different for the 104 parishes in the 11 counties it serves.

"We will have to talk about how to schedule the ones that have been cancelled and you know put that in concert with the ones that are already on the schedule," said Wiegert.

But a busy schedule for Bishop Malloy isn't the only issue. Parishes might have to limit how many family members can attend.

"People that were flying in you know from other places. Godparents and grandmothers and grandfathers, they struggled from wanting to be safe themselves and not wanting to miss a minute of this milestone," said Wiegert.

The diocese says it will work hand in hand with each parish to come up with a possible solution. Smaller groups might merge together while others might provide multiple ceremonies.

But for now, students and families wait with anticipation and excitement for the day people can gather and celebrate as one.

"All of these difficulties is only going to make us strong," said Fr. Caliente.