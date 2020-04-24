Bustos calls Mercyhealth’s decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers ‘unconscionable’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Illinois Congresswoman has weighed in on Mercyhealth's decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers.



Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D) of the 17th District, has issued a statement on her disappointment in Mercyhealth's decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers.

Here's the congresswoman's statement:

"Mercyhealth's decision to refuse some Medicaid patients’ insurance would be deeply disappointing in the best of times, but in the midst of a pandemic it is unconscionable. CEO Javon Bea is putting profits over patients - plain and simple. While I support any hospital’s right to negotiate better reimbursement rates, threatening to not accept these Medicaid patients’ insurance during a national public health crisis – all to increase payment – is irresponsible and recklessly puts people at risk. Mercyhealth’s mission statement may claim their values are centered around healing, but today they are choosing harm. Our frontline health care workers, doctors and nurses are working tirelessly to help the sick and keep us all safe and healthy – and Mercyhealth’s CEO should learn from their example. I hope that he will reconsider this decision and choose to once again put patients first."

Bustos says Mercyhealth's decision will impact more than 66,000 people in the state.