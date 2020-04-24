Bears boost offense then defense in 2nd round

The Chicago Bears had two 2nd round picks after not having a 1st round pick, and they took two players they hope will make an impact immediately. With the 43rd overall pick, the Bears took Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, a native of the Chicago suburbs. He joins a crowded tight end room with a lot of question marks and hopes to provide stability at the position. The Bears got rid of Trey Burton and signed Jimmy Graham at tight end in the offseason, and they have a bunch of holdovers from last year fighting for a roster spot there as well.

Seven picks later, the Bears addressed the cornerback position, taking Utah's Jaylon Johnson. He's a ball-hawking defender who's not afraid to play physical. He's coming off surgery for a torn labrum but should be good to go by the time the season rolls around.