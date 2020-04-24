A little rain and a little sunshine appear this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a little of both worlds this weekend with a somewhat rainy day and a sunny and completely dry day. Each day provides temperatures at different levels as well.

Drizzly Saturday:

Light to drizzly rain is possible through Saturday afternoon, with heavier rain to our southeast.

The weekend begins on the rainy and cool end of the spectrum. Light to drizzly rain showers are possible for most of the Stateline. The drizzle won't provide much for rainfall in total for most spots.

Heavier rain is likely Saturday as you move southward.

There is one exception. As you approach I-80 and Chicago, the rain picks up. A narrow band of heavier rain is likely. This is mostly just outside of the Stateline, but the southern end of Lee and DeKalb counties may be into the heavier rain band enough to see up to 1" of rainfall. Be ready to go from barely any rain to a soggy situation as you move north to south on Saturday.

Rain totals may vary from light to heavy, depending on where you are in the Stateline.

Any soggy weather looks to depart by Saturday evening. Saturday night looks dry across the board.

Temperatures remain cool for another day in a row. Highs top out in the middle to low 50's, or about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Breezy northeast winds with gusts up to 25 mph will add to the cool feeling Saturday.

Sunny Sunday:

By the end of the weekend, we reverse course and go into a sunny, dry, and warmer day. With the help of a sunny sky, temperatures rebound into the low 60's. Winds may still be a little cool, but are expected to be a lot lighter. This should be the first completely dry day after 4 days of light to moderate rainfall.

Warmer, rainy next week:

We keep the warmer air around for much of next week. High temperatures should reach the 60's each day, though a few days may only just get to 60 degrees.

We won't escape the rainy pattern for long. A chance for rain pops up by Monday afternoon, then Tuesday into Wednesday could be soggy at times. A weather system could send a few thunderstorms and heavier showers our way by Tuesday evening. As this system leaves, rainfall may wrap around it, and bring showery weather to Wednesday.

Late next week, sunshine and dry weather should take hold again. We may see temperatures rocket upwards late next week, with Friday having some potential of getting to 70 degrees.