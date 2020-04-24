4th resident dies at Boone County long-term care facility, child under 10 diagnosed with COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting new cases and one new death related to COVID-19.



The health department is reporting a resident at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility has died from the virus. This is the 4th resident at the facility to die from the virus and the 8th in total for the county. There's a total of 25 cases of the virus at the facility, 7 in staff members and 18 in residents.

The county is also reporting 14 new cases of the virus, including the first child under the age of 10. The total number of cases in the county is now up to 69, according to the health department.