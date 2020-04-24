151-year-old Freeport building destroyed by fire

FREEPORT (WREX) — A fire Thursday night in downtown Freeport destroyed a historic building. Several local communities were called in to assist with the blaze.

Freeport resident and member of the Community Allies of Northwest Illinois, Ed Klein, said upon seeing the building Friday afternoon, he was overcome with incredible sadness. And while the facade of the building still stands, the damage is extensive.

"The building held up as long as it could," Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett said.

But eventually, the roof collapsed and the 151-year-old R. Luecke building housing Two Eagles Restaurant is considered a total loss.

The R. Luecke Building was built in 1869.

"I go in every few Sunday's and the owner is just the sweetest lady," Sedona Smith, a life-long Freeport resident, said. "I'm so sad for her."

Putting out the fire required a massive effort and help from community partners.

"We had 15 different departments assist us from around the Stephenson County region," Chief Liggett said.

Because of that help, the adjacent 128-year-old Blust Building had a little water and smoke damage, but was saved.

Note: This wasn't the first time the Blust Building, and the block, has been damaged by a fire. On January 29, 1909, a fire broke out there as well. Visit the Stephenson County Historical archives for more.

"We placed crews inside the exposed building with hand-lines to make sure the fire didn't extend into those buildings," Chief Liggett said of Thursday night's battle.

"These are two of the really beautiful buildings that are down here that people have put a lot of time and effort into restoring, and to lose anything like this would be a tragedy," Klein said.

Being a fire-fighter is already a dangerous job, but it's become even more difficult thanks to COVID-19. Chief Liggett says fire-fighters are taking precautions.

"In the IDLH (immediately dangerous to life and health)-environment they're in full protective clothing wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus," Chief Liggett explained. "They're not really transmitting anything to each other."

The Chief says the department continues to monitor fire-fighters for symptoms and regularly checks their blood pressure and heart rate, protecting fire-fighters while they are protecting the public.

The cause of Thursday night's fire is under investigation, but Chief Liggett does not suspect any foul play.