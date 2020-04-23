Winnebago County extends COVID-19 disaster declaration

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County extends its COVID-19 disaster proclamation during the county board's virtual meeting Thursday night.

The measure is often taken by communities after the governor declares a state-wide emergency. The proclamation enhances the county's ability to access the resources, equipment and personnel needed to address the ongoing issues during the outbreak.

Thursday's unanimous vote on the declaration extension will apply to the next 45 days and cancels out the first declaration that was set to expire April 30, according to Chairman Frank Haney.

The county issued the first disaster proclamation on March 16, a day after the county confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Winnebago County PPE expenses

During the meeting Tuesday the Haney and Purchasing Director Ann Johns went over personal protective equipment expenditures. The county has spent $572,678 on PPE for long-term care facilities, first responders, county-operated COVID-19 testing sites and other public, essential departments like the coroner's office.

Here's a breakdown on expenses as of April 23:

Gloves - $16,500

Gowns - $257,000

Face shields - $60,900

Procedure masks - $108,200

N95 masks - $90,300

Touchless thermometers - $4,000

Protective glasses - $9,500

Hair nets - $478

Hand and surface sanitizer - $2,500

Biohazard bags - $5,000

Test kits - $7,150

Sign language services - $1,300

Miscellaneous (signage, tent & chairs rental, food, locksmith & electrical services, EOC office supplies - $9,850

Johns said during Thursday's meeting that expenses are based on need as of April 23. As cases go up, Johns said she expects purchasing to go up. Haney said he expects to get reimbursed from long-term care facilities. The rest of the PPE expenses, he said, will come from state or federal COVID-19 relief funds.