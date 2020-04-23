 Skip to Content

Winnebago County Board to vote on extension of emergency proclamation

10:49 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board is set to vote on an extension of the county's emergency proclamation.

Chairman Frank Haney signed the emergency proclamation amid the coronavirus pandemic on Mar. 16. The proclamation enhances the County's ability to access the resources, equipment and personnel needed to address the ongoing issues during the outbreak.

The measure is often taken by communities after the Governor declares a state-wide emergency.

According to the county board agenda, this would be the second extension of the proclamation. The Winnebago County Board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. You can watch the meeting live here.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content