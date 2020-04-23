Winnebago County Board to vote on extension of emergency proclamation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board is set to vote on an extension of the county's emergency proclamation.



Chairman Frank Haney signed the emergency proclamation amid the coronavirus pandemic on Mar. 16. The proclamation enhances the County's ability to access the resources, equipment and personnel needed to address the ongoing issues during the outbreak.



The measure is often taken by communities after the Governor declares a state-wide emergency.



According to the county board agenda, this would be the second extension of the proclamation. The Winnebago County Board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. You can watch the meeting live here.