Those in Rockford explain COVID-19 to people with disabilities and provide services at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For some people with disabilities routine is key to daily life. But COVID-19 has uprooted everything they're familiar with.

Rockford has stayed at home since the middle of March and many people with disabilities are asking why.

"I try to explain to Joshua why he is not going to school, why he can't go to his friends house, why we don't go anywhere," said Rockford resident Joanna McGuire.

For those like Joshua McGuire, a student with an intellectual disability, services like speech therapy can't easily be replicated at home.

Although Joshua's special education teacher provides support, his mother hopes she can fill his needs at home.

"Trying to have a routine for him everyday where we do the same thing every single day. That seems to help because I know that the school had a structured routine for him. I'm trying to do the same thing. I set a homework time, bake cookies and flashcards," said Joanna.

The same goes for Rockford Mosaic which provides housing and community integration for adults with intellectual disabilities.

"Visiting our homes and doing drive by's and dropping off craft projects. Today was their first video art class and it was spread throughout the city to lots of folks that Mosaic services," said Executive Director Linda Wennmather.

Mosaic visits the people it serves through virtual meetings and has Direct Care Staff at each home who can explain COVID-19 on different levels.

"Sometimes it's talking about it and their fears, sometimes it's talking about routines and how they might change. Other times it's a picture story," said Wennmather.

Rockford Mosaic says all of its people can feel life is not normal right now but hopes to bring comfort.

Wennmather encourages families to make a lot of plans for their loved ones with disabilities. She says it will give them something to look forward to.

"Knowing what someones interests are is a great way to help them experience things differently but still in a way that is a little bit familiar," said Wennmather.

Bringing services to the home and planning for what lies ahead.