Rockford honors late Aldrerman John Beck on his 58th birthday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A week and a half after alderman John Beck passed away, dozens of cars paraded by his house to honor his legacy.

Thursday would have been John Beck's 58th birthday, but that didn't stop the community from celebrating.

Dozens of RAMP, Rockford Park District and Rockford city employees drove by Beck's house to celebrate John and give support to his wife, Sandra.

Even sports rivalries were put aside to honor Beck. Rockford Park District Executive Director and die-hard Jay Sandine put a Cubs flag in his truck.

When asked what a conversation with Beck would sound like, Sandine smiled and said "Go Cubs." Sandine reflected how much fun he had talking about the crosstown rivalry with Beck and knew it would be a special way to honor their friendship.

Above sports rivalries, Sandine believes Beck's legacy will live on through the love he showed for Rockford.

"We remember John as somebody who worked with everyone," Sandine said. "He loved serving his community. He loved Rockford more than anyone I've ever met in my career."

The Park District will vote to rename the Sinnissippi Music Shell in Beck's honor on Tuesday.