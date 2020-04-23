608 Rochelle Foods employees tested for COVID-19, more to be tested on Friday

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department announced on-site COVID-19 testing for employees at Rochelle Foods began Thursday.



The health department says they tested 608 employees on Thursday and expect to finish testing on Friday. The health department says because of the increased testing, they do anticipate an increase in positive cases in Ogle County and surrounding counties.

“This drive through testing event was planned and implemented in less than 48 hours,” said Ogle County Health Department Administrator Kyle Auman. “The success of this event was possible with the help from partnerships with Tom Richter, Ogle County Emergency Manager; Brian VanVickle, Ogle County Sheriff; Rochelle Fire Department; professionals at the Emergency Operations Center; Rochelle Community Hospital; KSB Hospital and Rochelle Foods."

The on-site testing comes after the health department ordered the food plant to close after an outbreak of the virus was confirmed among employees. The health department says the company obliged and closed the plant down on Monday.



The health department says each employee tested was given clear instructions on quarantine, staying home and sanitization procedures. They will also be instructed to continue to monitor symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.



Rochelle Foods confirms that employees will continue to be employed, paid and receive health benefits throughout the closure of the plant.