Robinson ready for NFL Draft weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson has worked toward this moment for nearly his entire life. NFL Draft weekend is here, and Robinson is anxiously waiting to get that phone call this weekend.

"It would mean a lot," Robinson said of getting drafted. "It's a dream come true. I told my mom and them, she's more stressed than I am I think. I can wait. I don't want to wait too long. Once I get the phone call, it's going to be great."

Football has always been a passion for Robinson. He had his first NFL dream at a young age.

"When I was about 5 years old," he remembers. "I was kind of going back between basketball and football. I got with the YMCA, the Ravens, my first team was with the Salvation Army but it was flag football and I started falling out of basketball a bit."

Robinson found himself drawn to every aspect of the game, even using it as an outlet for his emotions.

"Just everything about it," Robinson says of what he loves about football. "The contact of it. Being able to tackle people and not getting in trouble, stuff like that. When I was younger, if I was mad I knew I could take my anger out playing football. That was kind of a reason why I did that too. Having the ball in my hands running away from people. Just everything about the game."

He would become the all-time rushing king in IHSA history at Rockford Lutheran, becoming the only player in state history to run for more than 9,000 yards in a career. He also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns with 158. At Illinois State, he continued his run of dominance, becoming one of the top performers in Redbird history while finishing his career with 1st Team All-American honors. Even with all the accolades, Robinson knows the NFL Draft is unpredictable.

"You never know where you are," he said. "If you watch stuff on NFL Network, those are opinions. You never know what the coaches are thinking, what the scouts are telling the coaches."

From a young Raven to a grown Redbird, James Robinson has prepared for this moment nearly his entire life. Now he waits for that phone to ring.