Report: Gov. Pritzker to extend Illinois stay-at-home order through May 30

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to extend the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.



The announcement will be made at Thursday's daily press conference in Chicago, sources told WREX's Illinois Capitol Bureau. While it is unclear how long the extension will be, NBC Chicago is reporting the extension may be extended through May 30.



The order is expected to include a new requirement that residents cover their faces in public spaces where social distancing is difficult, according to NBC Chicago.



The state has been under a stay-at-home order since Mar. 21. The initial stay-at-home order was supposed to be in place until April 7, but Gov. Pritzker extended the order through the end of April on Mar. 31.



If Illinois extends its stay-at-home order, it will not be the only state in the Midwest to extend its stay-at-home order as Wisconsin extended its order through May 26 last week.



It was also announced last week that the governors in the Midwest will will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the region.

The governors said, “We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."

Despite the announcement, the governors said it does not mean everyone will reopen at the same time.

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”

