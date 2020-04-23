Rainy weather pattern lasts into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We'll get a few breaks in the coming days, but rainy weather won't fully go away until the end of the weekend. In the meantime, plan on occasional rain showers, especially Friday night into Saturday.

Soggy pattern:

A stationary front gets stuck by us into Saturday night, keeping rain showers in the forecast. The boundary helps generate rainfall, which is why we stay under the spotty showers through the start of the weekend.

A few spotty light showers may fall through early Friday morning.

We may see a few more spotty showers this evening and tonight. As with much of the day so far, any scattered showers that do cross our path will be light, and won't last too long. Late tonight, the weather dries up, with temperatures in the low 40's.

The weather may stay quiet for a while on Friday. Much of the day looks cloudy and dry. Temperatures start cooling off going into the weekend. We'l see highs down in the middle 50's by Friday afternoon.

Heavier showers may fall to our southeast going into the weekend.

Starting Friday night and lasting into Saturday morning, a weather system moving along the stationary front will produce a soggy stretch of weather. We may see rain start up Friday night, then stay steady into Saturday morning before letting up. A couple quick downpours are possible within the rainy pattern. Since rain won't quit for an extended stretch, rain totals may top 1" or more for some spots, mostly south of I-88. The heaviest of the rain may stay just to our southeast.

Up to 2" of rain may fall in some spots of Illinois by early this weekend.

The weather should dry up by Saturday afternoon. Saturday may be brisk at times, with temperatures in the low 50's.

Warmer, yet still rainy:

By Sunday, dry weather takes over for a day, and temperatures start rebounding. We'll see highs back in the low 60's by Sunday afternoon. Much of next week keeps the low 60's in the forecast.

The weather changes to warmer conditions, but the rain won't leave the forecast yet. Another storm system moves by early next week, and may produce showers and storms between Tuesday and Wednesday. It is too early to say what our severe storms risk may be, but be ready for lightning and heavy rainfall as possibilities.

Late next week, the weather looks to dry out for a couple of days.