Pritzker rejects bankruptcy idea to get out of pension debt

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is not keen on a suggestion by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that states like Illinois could file for bankruptcy to get out from under public employee pension debt.



McConnell suggested the move Wednesday on a syndicated radio show.



The Republican was discussing his reticence about additional aid to state and local governments to cope with reduced revenue because of the pandemic.



Pritzker says while McConnell is important in the process in getting things done in Washington, many senators disagree with him.



The governor says he is hopeful those senators realize state and local governments "deserve and need additional support."