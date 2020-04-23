 Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Loves Park K-9 Officer partakes in puppy parade at nursing home

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Loves Park K-9 Officer was one of several puppies who helped make residents at a nursing home smile!

On Tuesday, Loves Park Police K-9 Blitz and Officer Limberg participated in a puppy parade for residents of the East Bank Center nursing home in Loves Park.

The police department says the residents watched through the window as dogs walked by.

The center has restricted visitors since the beginning of the March.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

