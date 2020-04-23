PHOTOS: Loves Park K-9 Officer partakes in puppy parade at nursing home

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Loves Park K-9 Officer was one of several puppies who helped make residents at a nursing home smile!



On Tuesday, Loves Park Police K-9 Blitz and Officer Limberg participated in a puppy parade for residents of the East Bank Center nursing home in Loves Park.



The police department says the residents watched through the window as dogs walked by.



The center has restricted visitors since the beginning of the March.