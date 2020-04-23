Packers trade up, take QB Love in 1st round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — The Green Bay Packers traded up four spots in the 1st round of the NFL Draft and selected quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick. Love is a high-ceiling player with good size, a strong arm and good mobility. He can also throw the ball on the move and off-balance when necessary.

The Packers could be eyeing him to take over the starting quarterback role when Aaron Rodgers is done, but Rodgers has said he doesn't plan on quitting football anytime soon. The 36-year-old Rodgers helped lead the Packers to the NFC North title and an appearance in the NFC Championship game in Matt LaFleur's first season as head coach. The Packers gave up a 4th round pick to move up and take Love.