Owner of McHenry drive-in theater says Illinois government won’t allow them to re-open May 1

MCHENRY, Ill. (WREX) — The owner of an outdoor movie theater in McHenry says the state won't allow them to reopen next week, despite being given the green light to open initially.



McHenry Outdoor Theater - Golden Age Cinemas planned on re-opening on May 1, but now says that won't be happening.



In a post on Facebook, the theater says the Illinois Department of Public Health has deemed the business as "non-essential" meaning they won't be able to re-open.



The owner says they had spoken with three different people who said they would be able to open if they followed a number of guidelines, which the theater says they were ready to do.



Here's the full post:

It is with a very heavy and saddened heart that I must report that we are now no longer able to open on our planned target date of Friday, May 1st. This news has left me with so many emotions and literally sick over the disappointment I am sure you feel along with myself and my staff.



When I initially heard about the rules set in place for restaurants during this COVID-19 pandemic (curbside pick-up, to-go ordering), I realized that we were not much different. We have a "restaurant" in the form of a concession stand and the customers would all be parked in our lot no different than vehicles parked outside a restaurant waiting for their order. The only difference is that we have a movie playing on a big screen. So, I contacted the Health Dept. to see if opening were possible. They directed me to a state department website that could tell me if I could open or not. I emailed every contact on the site hoping to hear from anyone who could help. I heard back from 3 individuals who worked with me on what it would take for us to open. I implemented their plans and added some of my own. Eventually we got to a point where I was told that they had nothing left to add and wished me good luck for our season. This is when I went public about opening May 1st.



I just received an email from the government office that I was referred to by the Health Dept. Now they are saying that I cannot open because we are not an essential business. There was no name attached to this email- it was just a standard email from the department. I immediately responded with the names of the individuals who gave me the green light. I outlined all of the health and safety precautions I would have in place. I also provided links to other drive-in theaters that are either open or will be opening soon. I have not gotten a response. I can assure you, that if I had even an inkling that we would not be able to open, I would not have invested the thousands of dollars into the health protocol dictated to me. I would not have wasted mine or my employees' time in getting ready. I would not have done interviews promoting our opening. I would not have booked all of the "stay-in-Car" graduations we have coming up. I am literally beside myself.



As much as I know there is plenty of blame to go around here, I also know that the buck ultimately stops with me. I am very sorry that we are in this position. But honestly, I can't think of what I could've done different. I followed every direction I was given and worked extremely hard converting this theater to one that exceeded the sanitation requirements. I know many of you are upset. I am too- trust me. I would like to thank you all for your continued unwavering support through these difficult times. We'll be back… One way or another.



Sincerely,

Scott M. Dehn