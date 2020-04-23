Non-essential retail businesses can start taking orders May 1

CHICAGO (WREX) — Several businesses who have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic can slowly start to re-open starting May 1.



Governor Illinois JB Pritzker extended the state's stay-at-home order on Thursday, however, it included several new modifications, one of which is in regards to non-essential retail stores.



According to the governor's office, starting May 1, retail stores not designated as essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.



Gov. Pritzker says him and his team are already looking at the next phase of opening after May 1.

"Talking with industry leaders, talking with workers in those industries, and of course thinking about customers if they are open to retail, and then of course epidemiologists and doctors weighing in on the plans for the next phases going forward," said Gov. Pritzker.

Under the new guidelines, animal groomers are able to re-open, but hair stylists and barbershops will remain closed.