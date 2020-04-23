Mother House Crisis Nursery offering help to families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Across Illinois, Children's Home and Aid offices are closed due to COVID-19, but that's not the case for the groups crisis nursery.

Mother House Crisis Nursery in Rockford is still meeting the needs of families, albeit a bit differently than usual.

Stephanie Caltagarone, the family support services provider, said before the crisis, parents could drop of their children for emergency childcare. Now, most parents just need supplies.

"Through the end of March, we gave over 1,800 essential items. Be it formula, baby clothing, wipes or food. So again, what we're hearing is 'I can't go to work. I can't find childcare' or 'I've lost my job and I can't take my three little ones to the store. I need things'." said Caltagarone.

If you are in need of supplies for your children, call Mother House Crisis Nursery at 815-962-4858.