Manufacturers, essential businesses must provide face-coverings to workers starting May 1
CHICAGO (WREX) — If you work at an essential business where it's hard to maintain social distancing, your employer will be required to provide a face-covering starting May 1.
The new guideline is among several new modifications as the state extends its stay-at-home order through May.
According to the governor's office, starting May 1, essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing.
The state also announced new requirements which maximizes social distancing, such as occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
These new guidelines go into effect starting May 1. Other new guidelines going into effect include Illinoisans will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores.
The governor also announced select businesses which were previously deemed as non-essential will now be essential and select state parks will re-open in phases.
