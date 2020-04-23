Man shot overnight in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One man is expected to be alright after he was shot late last night in Rockford.

Police did not initially say where the shooting happened and that they were notified of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Upon further investigation, Rockford Police say the victim was shot in the 3800 block of East State Street.

The man shot had non-life threatening injuries and could not provide police with a suspect description.

Anyone with information should call Rockford Police at 779-500-6555.