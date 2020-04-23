Illinoisans will be required to wear a mask, face-covering in public starting May 1

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May, which includes new guidelines.



The governor made the official announcement on Thursday during his daily press briefing in Chicago.



The new stay-at-home order will officially go into effect starting May 1 with new several new guidelines regarding non-essential businesses, essential businesses and schooling.



Another one of those modifications involves wearing a mask.



According to the governor, starting May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores.



This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.



Click here to see a full list of the changes which goes into place starting May 1.