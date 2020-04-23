Select Illinois state parks to re-open in phases starting May 1

CHICAGO (WREX) — With the weather getting nicer, the state announced they'll be re-opening select state parks in phases starting on May 1.



The governor made the announcement on Thursday in Chicago.



The governor's office says the re-opening of the parks will be under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted starting on May 1.



Parks will be open from sun-up to sundown. Guests will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use and fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom hunting. All visitors centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed.



Here's a full list of parks which will be open on May 1:

Northwestern Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail State Park, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area

Northeastern Illinois: Chain o' Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina

East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Park, Wolf Creek State Park

West Central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area

Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area

The governor's office says golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.

Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park and Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County will not be opening on May 1.

Visitors to reopened IDNR sites should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and face coverings. Additional health and safety guidelines include:

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;

• Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;

• Visit alone or with members of your household;

• Stay local; visit parks that are closest to where you live;

• If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.

Click here to see all of the new modifications taking effect on May 1.