Illinois lawmaker files suit over governor’s stay at home order

(WSIL) — A lawmaker from southern Illinois is suing Governor JB Pritzker over his extended stay at home order.

State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) claims the governor overextended his authority and is violating civil rights with the order.

“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Darren Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

Rep. Bailey says "... the unprecedented power and authority he wields under the current crisis calls for an immediate review and reconsideration of legislative intent."

Governor Pritzker issued the original stay-at-home order on March 20. That order was extended until the end of April on March 31.

On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announced he will sign a modified stay at home order for the month of May.

You can read the full complaint here. A copy of a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction filed by Bailey Thursday can be found here.