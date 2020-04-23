Hoffman House having one day sale of fried bread with honey butter, portion of proceeds going to United Way

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford restaurant is selling one of its fan favorites for one day only with a portion of sales going towards a good cause.



Hoffman House announced they'll be having a one-day sale of their fried bread with honey butter on Wednesday, April 29.



The restaurant says a portion of sales will be donated to the United Way of Rock River Valley's COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund.

“Our Fried Bread with Honey Butter has been the number one thing that people say they miss, since we put Prime Rib on the curbside pick-up menu. We’re giving our customers what they want and we can also help to provide needed funding for local families who are affected- whether it’s directly or because of a job loss. There are a lot of people suffering right now, and this is a way that we can all come together to help people who are in desperate need right now,” said Michael Prosser.

Hoffman House will offer a full dozen of its sweet morsels along with their homemade honey butter for $10 cash. Sales will be limited to one dozen per car.

Hoffman House Restaurant is currently open for curbside service on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Prime Rib is available to pick up on Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; must be pre-ordered before Friday at 1 p.m.