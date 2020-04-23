Gov. Pritzker announces new essential businesses during stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker extended the state's stay-at-home order on Thursday, but announced some new businesses which will be considered essential.



The governor officially extended the stay-at-home order through May on Thursday.



In the announcement, several modifications were made to the stay-at-home order. One of those changes includes new businesses which will be considered essential by the state.



Here's a look at what businesses will now be considered essential:

Greenhouses

Garden centers and nurseries

Animal grooming services may also re-open

These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering.

The governor also addressed retail businesses which will still be considered non-essential. The governor says retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.

These modifications will go into place starting on May 1.