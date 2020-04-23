FBI warns disaster fraud on the rise

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A crisis can bring out the best and the worst in some people. That's proven true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



The FBI says people need to keep an eye out for scammers as disaster fraud is on the rise nationwide.

The FBI said it's gotten thousands of calls across the country about scams related to COVID-19. The most prevalent ones involve fake COVID-19 test kits, people posing as IRS agents calling about your stimulus check, and even people hiking up prices for PPE.

"We're on the lookout now for people who are attempting to receive small business loans and other type of stimulus money when they're not entitled. And that's something we'll receive allegations on now and we'll be following up on in the days, weeks and months to come," said John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

To report a scam or fraud, you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.