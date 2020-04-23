Elimination in mulitiple Medicaid providers could impact Mercyhealth NICU and PICU

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday MercyHealth announced it was facing a multi-million dollar shortfall and would no longer accept certain patients based on their insurance.

Mercyhealth says patients with IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina Medicaid will have 90 days to find another healthcare provider, doctor and hospital. Patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid will have six months. The health system says it stands to lose $30 million over the next year because the actual costs of care outweigh the revenue from Managed Care Organizations.

The elimination of those Medicaid patients directly impacts the neonatal intensive care unit. According to Senator Dave Syverson, who also serves on the health system's board, the hospital would have to reduce the size of the NICU. Syverson says a majority of the NICU patients are Medicaid patients. If the elimination of these Medicaid providers is permanent, the health system would not need the more than 50 beds it currently operates, he says. Syverson believes the PICU would also be impacted and the behavioral health unit would be reduced in size.

However, Syverson is hopeful these cuts will not be permanent and these patients will continue to receive services through the health system. Syverson says the announcement by Mercyhealth is to make the state aware of the immense financial hardship it's enduring with the level of Medicaid patients it serves. Ultimately, he says the health system is hopeful the next 90 days will serve as time for it to renegotiate with the state on what it reimburses it for Medicaid patients.

"We're hoping we can be negotiating with the state and the state can understand the impact this is," says Syverson. "And if we don't deal with it these complex cases are going to have to go to Chicago for treatment and that's a hardship for families. And the state will still have to pay for it."

13 News asked Mercyhealth for the number of patients this could potentially impact and for more information regarding impact on the NICU. At this time we have not received that answer. However, the health system says it will still accept Medicaid patients who are assigned as subscribers tied directly to the State of Illinois Medicaid program, as well as Wisconsin MCO providers. It adds impacted patients should be contacting their managed care provider for assistance during this transition. If there are additional questions it recommends people call the Illinois Client Enrollment Services at 877-921-8880.

During Thursday's press briefing regarding COVID-19 in Winnebago County, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was asked for his thoughts on this announcement.

"It is pretty disheartening," said McNamara. "And incredibly disappointing to see any of our health care providers reduce the amount of care they are providing, especially to what we know is already a pretty vulnerable population. And as we know they are doing this during an uncertain time for many."

13 News reached out to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, which released this statement:

"Especially during this pandemic, when a greater number of the Mercyhealth community is turning to Medicaid for their health coverage, ensuring access to care for our members has been the Department's primary mission. Unfortunately, not all providers apparently share in that mission. Working with this hospital system to help them receive Safety Net Access funds, with the General Assembly to increase the revenues that would be received by this hospital, and with the health plans, the Department has pursued every viable option so this health system could continue providing services to the Medicaid population in the Rockford area.While HFS has not received formal notification, we are deeply disappointed that this time would be chosen to leave the program and want to assure our managed care members that we are focused on doing all we can to make sure they will continue to receive care. Mercyhealth will be required to meet its obligation of 90-days continuity of care. This will give the health plans time to expand contracting as needed and give members time to determine if their medical providers will continue to be available or to make other choices."

Rockford's other health systems, OSF St. Anthony and SwedishAmerican also released statements regarding Mercy's announcement.

OSF's Vice President of Brand Management released the following statement.

"OSF is by far the largest Medicaid provider in the state of Illinois outside of Cook County. As we have done in the past where there was disruption in network participation, we will look to work with HFS and Medicaid managed care members to aid in their transition. OSF has a long-term commitment to providing care to Medicaid patients and is currently part of five managed Medicaid plans. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center serves Medicaid members through continued participation with both IlliniCare and Molina Managed Medicaid plans. As a Ministry, OSF HealthCare cares for 50,545 Medicaid managed care members."

SwedishAmerican's Interim CEO and President Jennifer Maher released this statement:

“For more than 100 years SwedishAmerican has been committed to taking care of the entire community. It’s part of our mission. It’s who we are. Every day we care for patients from many different insurance plans including those enrolled in IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina and BCBS-Medicaid programs. Even during these uncertain times, we’re here for all our patients—building a healthier community.”