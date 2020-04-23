DOJ giving Winnebago County $58,000 in grant money for COVID-19 relief

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County is getting extra money to battle COVID-19.



The Department of Justice announced they're awarding more than $20 million in grants to northern Illinois government entities. Of that $20 million, $58,008 will be coming to Winnebago County.



Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, and distributing resources to hard-hit areas.



Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to the virus, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention, and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees, and correctional personnel.

“These substantial federal funds will provide crucial resources to northern Illinois agencies working to keep people safe during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “The Justice Department is committed to helping offset the tremendous costs incurred by our state and local partners in the fight against COVID-19.”

The majority of the money is going to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.