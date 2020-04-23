COVID-19 drive-thru site to open in Rockford, first with self-administered testing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials say testing for COVID-19 in Winnebago County has been limited, but that's about to change.

The University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford will open as the area’s first drive-thru testing site. In just one week, more people in Winnebago County will get tested for COVID-19 than they did in all of last month combined.

"In order to understand what the prevalence is and the incidents, which is new cases of the disease, [we need to] have additional testing," Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County's Health Department Director, explained.

This site (below) is able to test 500 people per day.

Tents are set up with two lanes to accommodate patients.

As of right now, only around 2,100 people in the county have been tested since the pandemic began. Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, and community partners touted the move.

"We are going to win because of partnership[s] and today is a big celebration of that," Haney said.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment for the Emergency Operations Center and so many community partners," McNamara added.

Here's how the site will test presumptive patients:

People who are symptomatic of COVID-19 will pull into the testing area at the campus' entrance. You’ll be greeted by National Guardsmen, who partnered with the county to open this site, the fifth site the National Guard is supporting in the state.

"We have about 80 soldiers and airmen who will be running day to day operations," U.S. Army Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, with the Illinois Army National Guard's Department of Public Affairs, said.

"No appointment will be needed [and] there's no need to call ahead," Dr. Martell said.

You won’t even have to leave your car. However, this site is different than the other four National Guard testing sites across the state.

"This is a self-administered nasal swab," Dr. Martell explained.

A healthcare worker will explain how to use the swab and then hand it to patients through the window.

But don't worry, a healthcare worker will be there to guide you along the way. Still, Dr. Martell does caution that with more tests our numbers will likely rise.

The testing site opens Friday, April 24. People will be tested from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the site hits 500 tests. It will be open seven days a week. The test is free of charge and results will come between two to five days.