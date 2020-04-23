Clouds, showers & cooler temperatures persist late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a rainy evening Wednesday, drier conditions have returned for early Thursday. Shower chances aren't completely over yet, as more rain and cool temperatures persist into the second half of the week.

Cloudy Thursday:

Rain chances are lower Thursday, but showers are still possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and even some patchy fog are possible through the morning hours. Despite the morning cloudiness, most regions remain dry through the noon hour. Rain chances ramp up into the afternoon and evening, but rain totals are going to be fairly minimal.

Cloudy skies are going to stick around through the late-week period.

Alongside the cloudy skies and scattering of shower activity, cooler temperatures are going to linger. Highs Thursday are going to climb to near 60°, which is only a handful of degrees cooler-than-average.

Cool, rainy Friday:

The lack of sunshine is forecast to persist through the start of the weekend, with rain chances ramping up during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. Early morning is forecast to remain dry, albeit cloudy as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Showery conditions and even a few thundershowers are possible Friday, especially during the afternoon and overnight.

By Friday afternoon, clouds and showers are going to limit daytime heating, with highs only topping out in the lower to middle 50s. Rain is forecast to move in for the afternoon, likely persisting through the overnight hours into early Saturday.

Weekend wetness:

Saturday morning is going to feature pockets of rain, some of which could be heavy in spots. On top of the rain chances early on, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be entirely ruled out, though severe weather isn't expected.

Rain chances look to wrap up by the afternoon hours of Saturday, leaving behind a drier and cloudy afternoon. The coolest day of the next week looks likely on Saturday, with highs only near 50°, some 15° below average.

Temperatures remain cooler-than-average through the weekend.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures make a comeback for Sunday, as highs approach 60°.