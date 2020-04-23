Baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winnebago County, recovery numbers announced for first time

ILLINOIS COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker extends the state's stay-at-home order, announcing new modifications along with the order. Then, local leaders give an update on Rockford's drive-through testing site. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 23, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 18 new cases of the coronavirus, including an infant.



The total number of cases in the county is now up to 256, the highest in the Northern Illinois region.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, says one of the new cases is a child under the age of 1. Their condition is not known at this time.

Here's a full list of locations which the county considers an area of concern:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Amberwood Care Centre

Anam Care

Goldie B Floberg Center

Milestone

Peterson Meadows

River Bluff Nursing Home

Van Matre

The county did not report any new deaths on Thursday, but did announce recovery numbers for the first time. The health department says 12 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 7

10-19: 13

20-29: 44

30-39: 37

40-49: 43

50-59: 51

60-69: 31

70-79: 16

80+: 14

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, meaning the death toll in the county remains at 12.



The county has issued 2,169 tests for the virus so far. Of the tests given, 256 have been positive, 1,330 have been negative and 583 are still pending.



The number of cases in Rockford is expected to increase as more testing becomes available, according to health officials. So far, only 1 percent of the county's population has been tested, according to Dr. Martell.