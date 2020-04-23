Baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winnebago County, recovery numbers announced for first time
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 18 new cases of the coronavirus, including an infant.
The total number of cases in the county is now up to 256, the highest in the Northern Illinois region.
Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, says one of the new cases is a child under the age of 1. Their condition is not known at this time.
Here's a full list of locations which the county considers an area of concern:
- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
- Amberwood Care Centre
- Anam Care
- Goldie B Floberg Center
- Milestone
- Peterson Meadows
- River Bluff Nursing Home
- Van Matre
The county did not report any new deaths on Thursday, but did announce recovery numbers for the first time. The health department says 12 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group:
- 0-9: 7
- 10-19: 13
- 20-29: 44
- 30-39: 37
- 40-49: 43
- 50-59: 51
- 60-69: 31
- 70-79: 16
- 80+: 14
No new deaths were reported on Thursday, meaning the death toll in the county remains at 12.
The county has issued 2,169 tests for the virus so far. Of the tests given, 256 have been positive, 1,330 have been negative and 583 are still pending.
The number of cases in Rockford is expected to increase as more testing becomes available, according to health officials. So far, only 1 percent of the county's population has been tested, according to Dr. Martell.