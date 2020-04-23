Area departments respond to second alarm fire in downtown Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Fire crews from across the area are responding to downtown Freeport for a fire at a restaurant.

The fire is located at 18 E. Main Street, according to Cedarville Fire Protection District.

18 E. Main Street is the location of Two Eagles Restaurant, a two-story building connected to a three-story building next door. It is unclear if the fire has spread to the building nearby.

The fire started just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday night.

This is a developing story.