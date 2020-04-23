3rd resident at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility in Boone Co. dies from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department has reported one new death related to the coronavirus.



The health department says the resident was in their 80s and living at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility, which has been named an area of concern in Boone County.



As of Thursday, the county is reporting total of 20 cases at the facility, 14 among residents and 6 among employees. Three residents at the facility have died from the virus.

Boone County is reporting a total of 10 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 55. There are now 7 deaths related to the virus in the county.