Wisconsin Republicans sue governor over stay-at-home order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have asked the state Supreme Court to block an extension of the Democratic governor's stay-at-home order.



The lawsuit came Tuesday as Vice President Mike Pence toured a GE Healthcare facility in Madison that is manufacturing ventilators.



Pence says social distancing and other mitigation efforts are working to slow the spread of the virus.



The lawsuit was expected after Gov. Tony Evers' health secretary last week ordered nonessential businesses to remain closed until May 26.



The original stay-at-home order had been scheduled to end on Friday.