Winnebago County reports another COVID-19 death, brings total to 12

5:53 pm , Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — COVID-19 has taken the life of another Winnebago County resident as county health officials reports its 12th death Wednesday night.

The county also reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 238.

Health officials have a list of areas of concern and it's grown to 10.

The locations of concern are:

  • Alden Alma Nelson Manor
  • Amberwood Care Centre
  • Anam Care
  • Goldie B Floberg Center
  • Heritage Woods
  • Milestone
  • Peterson Meadows
  • River Bluff Nursing Home
  • Van Matre

Cases are expected to rise as the state announces a drive-thru testing site opening at the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford Friday. Rockford Pain Management announced Tuesday it would begin offering tests as well.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 5
  • 10-19: 13
  • 20-29: 37
  • 30-39: 35
  • 40-49: 40
  • 50-59: 50
  • 60-69: 31
  • 70-79: 14
  • 80+: 14

