Winnebago County reports another COVID-19 death, brings total to 12

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — COVID-19 has taken the life of another Winnebago County resident as county health officials reports its 12th death Wednesday night.

The county also reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 238.

Health officials have a list of areas of concern and it's grown to 10.

The locations of concern are:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Amberwood Care Centre

Anam Care

Goldie B Floberg Center

Heritage Woods

Milestone

Peterson Meadows

River Bluff Nursing Home

Van Matre

Cases are expected to rise as the state announces a drive-thru testing site opening at the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford Friday. Rockford Pain Management announced Tuesday it would begin offering tests as well.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group: