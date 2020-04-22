U of I College of Medicine in Rockford to serve as COVID-19 drive-through testing site

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announces a drive-through testing site will be opening in Rockford. The state also announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases today. For more info: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford will play host to a drive-through testing site for COVID-19 for the state of Illinois.



Speaking Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the drive-through site will be able to start testing on Friday. The site will be able to do around 500 tests per day.

"We need to make testing more available and convenient to more people," said Gov. Pritzker.

The school is located at 1601 Parkview Ave. in Rockford.

