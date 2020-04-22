Trump tweets he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has ordered the Navy to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing U.S. ships.



Trump made the announcement on Twitter but provided no details. The president's tweet came after Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of Iran's first military satellite.



Some experts believe the technology can be used to help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.



Separately, a U.S. Navy video last week showed small Iranian fast boats coming close to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with U.S. Army Apache helicopters.