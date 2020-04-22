SupplyCore coordinates vital PPE supply chains across the country

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues so does the need for personal protective equipment for those on the front line. SupplyCore is playing a key role in meeting that demand across the country.

"Sometimes in times of crisis whether those be natural disasters or war, we get called on," says SupplyCore President and CEO Peter Provenzano.

Provenzano says the company typically works as a Department of Defense contractor. Essentially coordinating the production and delivery of vital gear and supplies to the military. But these days, Provenzano says the clientele is different.

"We're dealing with communities and hospitals and states. That's not something we've historically supported, customers we've historically supported," says Provenzano.

In Illinois, according to the Comptroller's website, Supplycore worked to secure 100,000 pairs of safety glasses and 750,000 masks. It's also worked directly with the city of Rockford, Winnebago County, as well as other states and hospitals around the country. Provenzano says it's a unique type of crisis for local and state governments.

"Not just scarcity of supplies but scarcity of dollars," says Provenzano. "When the Emergency Operating Center infrastructure was designed and conceived after 9/11 I don't think it ever thought of this type of expenditure and the upfront dollars some communities have had to commit."

While Provenzano is proud of the lifesaving support his company is able to provide, he's also impressed with the ingenuity and resourcefulness of so many int he community.

"Early on we got a lot of requests for [face] shields and I think communities have really met their own needs with local manufacturers and 3D printers," says Provenzano. "There's been cool supply chain innovation at the local level."