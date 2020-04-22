Stateline children, teens able to receive free meals through May

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Children ages 2-18 are now able to pick up free meals through the month of May.



The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties in partnership with YMCA of Rock River Valley, Rockford Housing Authority, Rockford Park District and Lifescape Community Services have been delivering meals to several developments and community centers through March and April during the coronavirus pandemic.



On Wednesday, the city announced throughout the month of May, Lifescape will continue providing meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the YMCA and community centers for families in need to Grab N Go at the following locations and times:

YMCA Swedish American Riverfront: 200 Y Blvd. from 11:00-11:40 a.m.

Citgo Gas Station 4315 Auburn Street from 12:00-12:40 p.m.

The Grove at New Towne 690 S. New Town Dr. from 1:20-1:40 p.m.

Mulford Park Apartments 444 Gramercy Dr. from 1:50-2:10 p.m.

Orton Keyes 633 Ranger Street from 2:30-2:50pm

Blackhawk Housing Authority 330 15th Ave. from 3:00-3:20 p.m.

Fairgrounds 1015 W. Jefferson Street from 3:30-3:50 p.m.

Kenrock Community Center 3218 11th Street from 2:00-2:40 p.m.

Washington Park Community Center 3617 Delaware Street from 11:00-12:00 p.m.

Wantz Park 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park from 11:00-12:00 p.m.

Any child age 2-18 are eligible for meals. Children do not need to be present. Meals, which consist of two lunches and two snacks, will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

There will be no meal service on Monday May 25, 2020.