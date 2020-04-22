Spring showers and storms possible as midweek temperatures climb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following a chilly Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the lower and middle 60s for Wednesday. The more seasonable temperatures come with the threat of rain and storms.

First round of rain:

Wednesday morning start on a mostly dry note. A quick-moving disturbance could provide a spotty shower or two during the morning hours, but this activity is forecast to remain fairly light. Some flakes of snow or graupel pellets may manage to make it to the surface, but don't anticipate any accumulations. Steadier and more substantial rainfall holds off until later in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° give way to high temperatures closer to seasonable for this last full week of April, with most areas at least cracking the 60° mark. Warmer temperatures are going to help fuel the threat for storms, especially towards the late afternoon and evening.

High temperatures climb to near average Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the Stateline.

Storm development is going to be linked to a lifting warm front. South of that warm front, temperatures could climb into the 70s, while north of that front, highs may struggle to get out of the 50s. Evening storms look to persist into at least some of the overnight hours, especially north of I-88. Heavy rain and lightning are likely, but some gusty winds cannot entirely be ruled out, though severe weather isn't expected.

Heavy rain lingers:

Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday into the predawn hours of Thursday. Model guidance suggests as much as 3/4" of rain are possible through early Thursday, with locally higher amounts where storms train over the same locations. While this isn't expected to lead to widespread flooding concerns, some localized flash flooding is possible in more flood-prone areas.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday may start with lingering showers, but most of the day looks to shape up pretty dry. Northeasterly winds mean clouds are likely to stick around, with only a few breaks here and there. Highs are going to be a tad cooler, with most areas only getting into the 50s to near 60°.

Late week rain:

Friday brings a return to showery weather, especially during the afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavier rain are possible, with thunder possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Highs are going to be near 60° Friday, but a cooler weekend is on tap.

Highs Saturday are going to be in the lower 50s and while some showers may stick around early on, conditions for the afternoon look to dry out. Sunday features partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 50s.